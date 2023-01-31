France and Australia to give Ukraine several thousand shells of 155 mm caliber of joint production

08:01 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu and the head of the Australian defense department agreed to provide Ukraine with several thousand 155-millimeter caliber shells of joint production.



This is reported by the French TV channel BFMT.

"This is part of the support that Australia and France are giving Ukraine to make sure it is able to contain this conflict and end it on its own terms," Marles said.

He added that it was "a multi-million dollar project in a new partnership between the Australian and French defense industries."



The hospital, in turn, said that the idea is to provide "significant assistance", and that these efforts continue for a long time.



According to him, the first deliveries should be expected during the first quarter of 2023.. The Minister refused to disclose details of the contract.



Ukraine's use of 155mm projectiles

155 mm - common artillery caliber, NATO standard. Commonly used in field guns, howitzers and howitzer guns. Such projectiles are considered to achieve a good compromise between range and destructive power, and using only one caliber simplifies logistics.



As of mid-June 2022, Ukraine received six different types of 155 mm artillery systems from the allies: M777, FH70, CAESAR, M109A3, AHS Krab and PzH 2000.



The total number of received artillery installations has already exceeded 150 units, and the received shells for them - 10% more than the stock of "Soviet" shells until February 24, 2022.



In August, the arsenal was replenished with the seventh type - the Slovak wheeled self-propelled guns Zuzuana 2. As of August 24, 2022, the United States alone transferred to Ukraine 806 thousand shells of this caliber from the stocks of the US Army.