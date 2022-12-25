France intensifies work on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia

15:23 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The lower house of the French Parliament (National Assembly) on December 1 released a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for a further response and increased sanctions in response to Russian aggression.

"Vladimir Putin dragged Russia into a brutal and unjustified war by attacking a sovereign and democratic state. the Russian Federation is resorting to a strategy of terror and this must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Numerous war crimes committed must be tried by international tribunals," in French.

With this resolution, France calls on the EU countries to continue working on the creation of a special tribunal so that the perpetrators of crimes are brought before the International Criminal Court.



The resolution also welcomes the decision of the French government to send French gendarmes to Izyum, Kharkiv region, to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity.



In addition, the French parliamentarians call on the European Union to continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian and military assistance, strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and fight against Russian propaganda.



At the same time, on the website of the French Foreign Ministry yesterday, November 30, a message appeared about the start of work on a special tribunal for the Russian Federation in cooperation with Ukraine and the EU.

"France reaffirmed its desire to deepen joint work with Ukraine in the fight against impunity. We have mobilized to support the Ukrainian judiciary and the International Criminal Court, which are competent to conduct impartial and independent investigations to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice," the statement said.