France intensifies work on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia

The lower house of the French Parliament (National Assembly) on December 1 released a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for a further response and increased sanctions in response to Russian aggression.
With this resolution, France calls on the EU countries to continue working on the creation of a special tribunal so that the perpetrators of crimes are brought before the International Criminal Court.
The resolution also welcomes the decision of the French government to send French gendarmes to Izyum, Kharkiv region, to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In addition, the French parliamentarians call on the European Union to continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian and military assistance, strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and fight against Russian propaganda.
At the same time, on the website of the French Foreign Ministry yesterday, November 30, a message appeared about the start of work on a special tribunal for the Russian Federation in cooperation with Ukraine and the EU.
