Photos of Azovstal trial cause disgust and indignation - Podolyak

18:01 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Photographs of the trial organized by Russia in Rostov-on-Don against the Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal are more than disgusting.

Such a statement was made by an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, on June 15 on Twitter.



Podolyak noted that in the photographs one can see the thin figures of the guys who resemble skeletons after the concentration camps and torture they endured, as well as smiling prosecutors and jurors.



The adviser to the head of the OP emphasized that such bullying of fighters constitutes an "official war crime" and requires due assessment by the International Criminal Court.



In his message, Podoliak also asked if the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross noticed what was happening in the courtroom.