Finland will provide Ukraine with the seventeenth military aid package

15:39 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Finland will provide Ukraine with the seventeenth package of military assistance. In particular, it will include anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition. This government proposal was approved by President Sauli Niinio.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland, July 6.



The replacement of defense assets in this package will cost Finland about 105 million euros. The total value of all provided defense equipment packages is about 1.2 billion euros.

"We will continue to support Ukraine together with our allies. The outcome of the war will determine the security order of Europe and Finland for a decade, so Ukraine's support is an integral part of Finland's security," Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

For operational reasons and in order to ensure that the delivery reaches its destination, further information about the contents of the assistance package and the method of delivery will not be provided.

"When deciding on the provision of additional assistance, both the needs of Ukraine and the resources of the Defense Forces were taken into account," the statement said.

On May 25, Finland provided Ukraine with its sixteenth defense aid package worth 109 million euros.