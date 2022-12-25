Finland, Poland and Estonia reacted to Macron's words about "security guarantees" for Russia

On December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that Europe needs to prepare how to give "guarantees" to Russia on the day "when it returns to the negotiating table."
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Gaavisto did not support the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, since it is the Russian Federation that acts against the international order.
He said this at a press conference, reports Yle.
According to him, now Russia is acting against the international order and acts as an invader of the territories of other countries.. As an example, he cited the conflict in Georgia, the occupation of Crimea and part of the territory of regions in the East of Ukraine.
Polish Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, reacting to the statements of the President of France, said that Russia is an aggressor that poses a threat to neighboring countries. Therefore, if anyone needs security guarantees, then it is Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.
As Pshidach noted, Russia is the aggressor and the one who destroys the international order. However, now she is "old Soviet
methods" tries to do the opposite.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas said it is dangerous to talk about peace with Russia now. First, Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territories, and then the security of Ukraine must be ensured, she said.
Kallas declined to comment directly on Macron's words, but said that "Estonia's position on ensuring European security has been long-standing and clear: today, the focus of the free world should be how to help Ukraine win and ensure security in the long term."
According to Kallas, the initiative on the battlefield is now in the hands of Ukraine, which is successfully liberating its territories.. Russia needs a break to buy time, gather strength and prepare for the next offensive.
Russia has been demanding "security guarantees" for years, she said.
She stressed that today the essence is not only in the security of Ukraine, but also in the entire European security architecture, in the center of which is territorial integrity, sovereignty of states and the inadmissibility of aggression.. The question is whether these principles are valid or not.
Kallas emphasized that NATO is a non-threatening defense organization: "NATO is an alliance created to protect its members... millions of people from Russian war crimes and conquests".
