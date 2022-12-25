Finland, Poland and Estonia reacted to Macron's words about "security guarantees" for Russia

07:38 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that Europe needs to prepare how to give "guarantees" to Russia on the day "when it returns to the negotiating table."

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Gaavisto did not support the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, since it is the Russian Federation that acts against the international order.



He said this at a press conference, reports Yle.

"In the current situation, we need guarantees specifically against Russia.. This applies to both Ukraine and other countries," Gaavisto said.

According to him, now Russia is acting against the international order and acts as an invader of the territories of other countries.. As an example, he cited the conflict in Georgia, the occupation of Crimea and part of the territory of regions in the East of Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, reacting to the statements of the President of France, said that Russia is an aggressor that poses a threat to neighboring countries. Therefore, if anyone needs security guarantees, then it is Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

As Pshidach noted, Russia is the aggressor and the one who destroys the international order. However, now she is "old Soviet

methods" tries to do the opposite.

"It is Russia that attacks other countries, it is Russia that is the revisionist state, and it is Russia that threatens security today.. If someone needs security guarantees against the aggressive Russian policy, then Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe need them," Przydach stressed.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas said it is dangerous to talk about peace with Russia now. First, Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territories, and then the security of Ukraine must be ensured, she said.



Kallas declined to comment directly on Macron's words, but said that "Estonia's position on ensuring European security has been long-standing and clear: today, the focus of the free world should be how to help Ukraine win and ensure security in the long term."

"War criminals must be held accountable and reparations must be made.. Only this is the way to a strong peace and the prevention of future aggression," the prime minister added.

According to Kallas, the initiative on the battlefield is now in the hands of Ukraine, which is successfully liberating its territories.. Russia needs a break to buy time, gather strength and prepare for the next offensive.

"Therefore, a ceasefire today would be in the military interests of Russia, and it is dangerous to talk about peace or a ceasefire.. There is a war of aggression going on, where Russia has invaded its neighbor, and in this light, our attention should be focused on ensuring the security of Ukraine," Kallas stressed.

Russia has been demanding "security guarantees" for years, she said.

"This is the curtain that can be used to justify wars of conquest and other war crimes.. It is also a theme that is being used to push the policy of spheres of influence in order to deprive countries of the right to make independent decisions in choosing foreign and defense policies," the Prime Minister continued.

She stressed that today the essence is not only in the security of Ukraine, but also in the entire European security architecture, in the center of which is territorial integrity, sovereignty of states and the inadmissibility of aggression.. The question is whether these principles are valid or not.



Kallas emphasized that NATO is a non-threatening defense organization: "NATO is an alliance created to protect its members... millions of people from Russian war crimes and conquests".