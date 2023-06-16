Finland sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine

16:28 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine will receive the 16th military aid package from Finland in the amount of 109 million euros. It includes, among other things, anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the country.

"For security reasons, no additional information about the specific content, delivery method, or arrival time will be provided," the statement said.

The ministry added that Finland will continue to support Ukraine together with international partners.. According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, the total value of all military aid packages provided by Finland to Ukraine is 1.1 billion euros.