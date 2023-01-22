February meeting in Ramstein will become "aviation" - OP

10:23 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The next meeting in the Ramstein format will be devoted to the supply of aviation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrei Sibiga on the air of the telethon.

He recalled that the next meeting should be held in mid-February.

“It is my firm conviction, and I am sure that we will all be convinced of this, that this Ramstein will create a new reality. I am also sure that we can unofficially call him an armored Ramstein. And we are also very hopeful. And today, during his speech, the president announced that the next Ramstein will be aviation," Sibiga said.

Also today, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that the issue of transferring the F-16 to Ukraine was unblocked.

Recall that Ramstein-8, which took place that week, did not approve the transfer of tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, Germany made it clear that they were preparing to deliver the Leopard 2 tanks as soon as possible if a decision was made in favor of the delivery.