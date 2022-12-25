The EU agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
I welcome the agreement on the 9th sanctions package against Russia.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 16, 2022
It focuses on tech, finance and media to push the Russian economy and war machine further off the rails.
It sanctions almost 200 individuals and entities involved in attacks on civilians & kidnapping children https://t.co/3vx73DMZyz
According to von der Leyen, the new package includes sanctions against nearly 200 people and organizations involved in attacks on civilians and the kidnapping of children.
Representative of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov said at a briefing that the package of sanctions included both sectoral and personal sanctions.
According to him, personal sanctions apply to representatives of the government, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the army, individuals, persons involved in the theft of grain.
According to the diplomat, 169 companies were also subject to sanctions.
According to Chentsov, last year trade with Russia in these goods amounted to about 2 billion euros.
Sanctions are also imposed against banks - Moscow Credit Bank, Far East Bank and the Regional Development Bank will be disconnected from SWIFT
