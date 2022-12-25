The EU agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

14:54 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union has agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I welcome the agreements on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. It focuses on tech, finance and media to further derail the Russian economy and war machine," she tweeted.

Representative of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov said at a briefing that the package of sanctions included both sectoral and personal sanctions.



According to him, personal sanctions apply to representatives of the government, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the army, individuals, persons involved in the theft of grain.



"As for the sectoral part, these are dual-use goods, goods of such ordinary civilian exports that can be used for military needs.. Such transactions will be terminated. These are both chemical and biochemical products. This is electronics. In particular, it is used in Iranian drones," Chentsov said.

According to the diplomat, 169 companies were also subject to sanctions.

"They are forbidden to sell anything, since they are involved in the provision of the Russian military-industrial complex, a ban on the export of goods from the aviation and space industries, including aircraft engines, parts for them. And a ban on the export of purely civilian products that can be used for military needs. These are civilian unmanned vehicles, laptops, machine tools, navigation, GPS, radio, that is, more than 20 groups of goods in total," he said.

According to Chentsov, last year trade with Russia in these goods amounted to about 2 billion euros.



Sanctions are also imposed against banks - Moscow Credit Bank, Far East Bank and the Regional Development Bank will be disconnected from SWIFT