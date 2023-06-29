EU should not lower membership requirements for Ukraine - Danish Foreign Ministry

11:15 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lökke Rasmussen said that the European Union should not "lower the bar" on membership for Ukraine in matters of corruption and democracy.



He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.



As Rasmussen noted, otherwise the EU runs the risk of "importing instability."



The minister stressed that Denmark supports the membership of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans in the EU, but "geopolitical circumstances" do not justify the cancellation of governance reforms.

"If you do not complete the reform process before accession, then there may be a risk of slowing down the process later. And we don't export stability, we risk importing instability. And that is why it is so important to note the need to fulfill the criteria (for EU membership - ed.)," Rasmussen stressed.

If there is a special attitude towards Ukraine, then it should be in the form of additional assistance so that Kyiv meets EU standards, he added.

"We want to invest, we want to help, we want to be as positive as possible and help some countries, but we can't lower the bar," said Lars Lekke Rasmussen.

The Council of the EU, at the proposal of the European Commission, has identified seven steps that Ukraine must take as a priority in its application for EU membership.