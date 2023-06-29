EU should not lower membership requirements for Ukraine - Danish Foreign Ministry

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lökke Rasmussen said that the European Union should not "lower the bar" on membership for Ukraine in matters of corruption and democracy.
He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.
As Rasmussen noted, otherwise the EU runs the risk of "importing instability."
The minister stressed that Denmark supports the membership of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans in the EU, but "geopolitical circumstances" do not justify the cancellation of governance reforms.
If there is a special attitude towards Ukraine, then it should be in the form of additional assistance so that Kyiv meets EU standards, he added.
The Council of the EU, at the proposal of the European Commission, has identified seven steps that Ukraine must take as a priority in its application for EU membership.
