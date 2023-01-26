The European Union has found a solution to use the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for Ukraine

18:49 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The legal service of the Council of the European Union informed European Union member states of the existence of legal powers to temporarily use the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank in the amount of about $ 36.8 billion.



This is reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources.



The legal service told European diplomats that such a plan was legally feasible, the sources said, as long as the assets were not expropriated and certain conditions were met. One of them is that the principal and interest on the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will be returned to Russia at some point in the future.



As a first step, the EU is considering pooling assets at a European or international level to generate income that could be used to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.



During discussions with the EU ambassadors, the lawyers of the Council of the EU explained that if the management of the combined frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation leads to a loss, then compensation should be provided from the EU budget or member states.



The European Union has been exploring options for the use of frozen Russian assets after the Russian invasion of Ukraine for a long time. So far, all proposals have not found unanimous support and discussions are at an early stage.