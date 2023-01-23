EU wants to hold a summit in Turkey on the war in Ukraine

19:17 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the European Union Delegation to Turkey, Nikolaus Mayer-Landrut, announced on Monday that a big summit will be held in Istanbul on February 22 to mark the anniversary of the active phase of the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Mayer-Landrut's words are quoted by the Turkish Anadolu agency.



He noted that representatives of Kyiv and Ankara would be invited to the event, where the "geopolitical and economic consequences" of Russia's war against Ukraine would be discussed.