EU wants to hold a summit in Turkey on the war in Ukraine

19:17 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the European Union Delegation to Turkey, Nikolaus Mayer-Landrut, announced on Monday that a big summit will be held in Istanbul on February 22 to mark the anniversary of the active phase of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Mayer-Landrut's words are quoted by the Turkish Anadolu agency.

He noted that representatives of Kyiv and Ankara would be invited to the event, where the "geopolitical and economic consequences" of Russia's war against Ukraine would be discussed.
"It's also a way to express our support for Ukraine. February 24 last year, the beginning of Russian aggression, was a decisive moment in European history. European history is our common geography," the EU ambassador told reporters.

"It is often said that 9/11 marked a turning point in American security history.. February 24, 2022 is, I would say, such an important situation for European security. There is a war going on on our continent, a brutal big war, a war with consequences far beyond the European continent," he added.