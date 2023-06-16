The European Parliament calls on NATO to include Ukraine in the Alliance

18:07 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on NATO allies to invite Ukraine to become a full member of the Alliance.



This information was disseminated by the press service of the European Parliament on Thursday, June 15.



The resolution was supported by a broad majority - 425 MEPs, only 38 voted against, and 42 abstained from voting.



In this resolution, the MEPs expressed their hope that "the process of accession will begin after the end of the military conflict and will be completed as quickly as possible."

“Until full membership is achieved, the European Union and its member states, together with NATO allies and partner countries, should actively cooperate with Ukraine to develop an interim framework of guaranteed security, which should be introduced immediately after the end of the military conflict.. The Parliament notes that Ukraine's integration into both NATO and the EU will contribute to strengthening regional and global security and strengthen ties between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.



In addition, the European Parliament expressed the hope that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union could begin this year.