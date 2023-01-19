The European Parliament called on Germany to transfer modern weapons and air defense to Ukraine

16:33 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

MEPs called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send modern weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine for immediate deployment.



This is stated in the annual report for 2022 approved on Wednesday on the implementation of the Common Security and Defense Policy.



MEPs also called for the immediate deployment of modern weapons and air defense systems in Ukraine.



They emphasize that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and urgently needs military assistance and heavy weapons to win the war.