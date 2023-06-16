The European Parliament recognized the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station as a war crime of Russia

10:09 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputies of the European Parliament condemned the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and called these actions a war crime of the Russian Federation.



This is stated in a message on the website of the European Parliament following the results of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

"The deputies condemned the destruction of the dam in the Ukrainian Nova Kakhovka, the latest war crime committed by Russia, which should have consequences. They called on the EU to continue its strong support for Ukraine, to impose new sanctions against Russia and to use billions of frozen financial assets of Russian oligarchs to restore Ukraine.

Recall that on the night of June 6, due to the actions of the Russian military, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, which had been under occupation for the past year, was destroyed.. As a result of the destruction of the dam, cities and villages downstream the Dnieper were flooded - in whole or in part. Settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper were especially affected. Subsequently, it became known that the Kakhovskaya HPP was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.