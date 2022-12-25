European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

14:17 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Parliament voted for a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. 507 deputies voted in favor, 12 voted against.



The adopted resolution expresses solidarity with the people of Ukraine and honors the memory of the millions of people who died as a result of the purposeful actions of the Stalinist regime to organize an artificial famine.

"The European Parliament recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, caused by the conscious actions of the Soviet regime, genocide against the people of Ukraine; strongly condemns such actions of the totalitarian Soviet regime, which led to the death of millions of Ukrainians, and significantly undermined the foundations of the Ukrainian the text of the resolution.

Ukraine calls on the world to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 organized by the Stalin regime as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. To date, 22 states have done so.



On December 14, the decision to recognize the Holodomor as genocide was made by the Senate of the Czech Republic. In the adopted document, the Upper House of the Czech Parliament strongly condemned the crimes against the Ukrainian people and honored the memory of millions of victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine.



In April 2022, the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament unanimously recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-33 as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.