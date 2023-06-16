The European Parliament supported the increase in the production of ammunition for Ukraine

06:45 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Parliament has decided to support a draft law aimed at expanding the production of ammunition and missiles by the European Union for Ukraine, as well as accelerating their deliveries.

This is reported on the website of the institution.

"The Ammunition Production Support Act (ASAP) aims to expedite the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and to help Member States replenish their arsenals. Through targeted measures, including €500 million in funding, ASAP aims to boost EU manufacturing capacity to address the current shortage of defense products, in particular surface-to-surface and artillery munitions, missiles and their components.

The document provides that the European Commission will determine, map and constantly monitor the availability of these defense products, their components and related raw materials.. The bill also establishes mechanisms, principles and interim rules to ensure the timely and continuous availability of these products to buyers in the European Union.

"Today's decision marks a significant step forward in the security and defense of our Union, and especially in our continued unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.. It will enhance our ability to respond to security challenges. This is a victory for Europe and our collective security," Christian Buschoy, head of the European Parliament's negotiating group, said.

He added that the European Parliament is ready for negotiations with the European Council, and also hopes to reach an agreement as soon as possible.