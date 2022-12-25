The European Parliament approved the provision of 18 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

16:21 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Parliament approved a regulation allowing the transfer of an 18 billion euro aid package to Ukraine after Hungary vetoed the original proposal.

This is stated in the message on the EH website.



The MEPs adopted, as a matter of urgency, the amendment proposed by the Council to the regulation on macro-financial assistance plus, allowing 26 Member States to act as guarantors of a loan as an alternative to the EU budget.



Long-term loan, concessional but subject to reforms, will cover essential public services, including hospitals, schools and housing. The funds are also meant to help maintain macroeconomic stability and rebuild infrastructure in Ukraine, which is under constant attack from Russia.



It is noted that the European Parliament approved the position on providing financial assistance to Ukraine on November 24, but the EU Council could not find unanimous support for two elements of the original proposal on December 6. In order to facilitate the payment of the position in January 2023, on December 10, the Rada presented a modified version of the package, which Hungary agreed to.



On December 10, the Council of the European Union agreed to provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 18 billion euros during 2023.