18:20 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Europe should apply the same approach to Wagner PMCs as to the ISIS organization.

“This means that if a person travels in Europe and he is involved in ISIS activities, or finances it in any way, this will already mean a criminal offense. Therefore, ban them from being in Europe and freeze their assets. That is, the approach should be integral in in this context, that organizations of this type to Wagner are purely terrorist. And membership in such a terrorist organization should be a criminal act," the head of the Estonian diplomatic department said in an interview with the Public.

Earlier, Urmas Reinsalu handed over handcuffs to The Hague for the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. He did this after Prigozhin sent a "bloody" sledgehammer to the European Parliament because of the news about the possible recognition of his PMC as a terrorist organization. It is the sledgehammer that the "Wagnerites" use for demonstration executions. So, recently they executed with a sledgehammer a "Wagnerian" prisoner who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and declared that he wanted to fight on the side of Ukraine.



The private military company Wagner is an unofficial military organization that is not part of the regular armed forces of Russia and does not have any legal status.. One of the sources of VAT financing in the media is called, in particular, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.