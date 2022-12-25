Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Europe should apply the same approach to Wagner PMCs as to the ISIS organization.
Earlier, Urmas Reinsalu handed over handcuffs to The Hague for the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. He did this after Prigozhin sent a "bloody" sledgehammer to the European Parliament because of the news about the possible recognition of his PMC as a terrorist organization. It is the sledgehammer that the "Wagnerites" use for demonstration executions. So, recently they executed with a sledgehammer a "Wagnerian" prisoner who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and declared that he wanted to fight on the side of Ukraine.
The private military company Wagner is an unofficial military organization that is not part of the regular armed forces of Russia and does not have any legal status.. One of the sources of VAT financing in the media is called, in particular, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
