The European Commission will present the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

In the next few days, the European Commission will present the tenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was announced at a press conference of European leaders by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"In the next few days, we will propose a 10 package of sanctions. First, we will apply sanctions to a number of political and military leaders, but also, dear Vladimir, we have listened very carefully to you in Ukraine, we will persecute Putin's propagandists because their lies are poisoning the public space in Russia and abroad. You insisted on this, we heard you," the President of the European Commission said.