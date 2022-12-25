The European Commission announced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Commission has prepared the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revealed what restrictions the new package contains.
What does the ninth package of sanctions imply?
one. The European Commission proposes to add almost 200 people and companies to the EU sanctions list. This list includes:
- Russian armed forces, both individual officers and defense companies.
- members of the State Duma and the Federation Council,
- ministers
- governor
- political parties.
2. Sanctions against 3 more Russian banks. This includes a total ban on financial transactions.
3. Impose new export controls and restrictions, in particular on dual-use goods. This applies, for example, to key chemicals, electronics, IT components.
4. Restriction of Russia's access to drones. The EU plans to ban the direct export of drone engines to Russia and restrict access to drone shipments through third countries such as Iran.
5. The EU will remove four channels from the air and all distribution platforms.
6. Further economic measures against the Russian energy and mining sectors, including a ban on the latest investment in the mining industry in Russia.
6. Further economic measures against the Russian energy and mining sectors, including a ban on the latest investment in the mining industry in Russia.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments