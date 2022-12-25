The European Commission announced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

07:42 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission has prepared the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revealed what restrictions the new package contains.

"Russia continues to bring death and ruin to Ukraine, deliberately targeting civilian and civilian infrastructure in order to paralyze the country with the onset of winter. But we stand together with Ukraine and will make Russia pay for its cruelty. The eighth adopted package of sanctions is already hitting hard, but today we are increasing the pressure on Russia with the ninth package of sanctions," the President of the European Commission said.

What does the ninth package of sanctions imply?

one. The European Commission proposes to add almost 200 people and companies to the EU sanctions list. This list includes:

Russian armed forces, both individual officers and defense companies.

members of the State Duma and the Federation Council,

ministers

governor

political parties.

"This list includes key figures associated with Russia's brutal missile strikes against civilians and the kidnapping of Ukrainian children in Russia, " von der Leyen said.

2. Sanctions against 3 more Russian banks. This includes a total ban on financial transactions.



3. Impose new export controls and restrictions, in particular on dual-use goods. This applies, for example, to key chemicals, electronics, IT components.

"Anything that can be used by the Russian military machine, " von der Leyen said.

4. Restriction of Russia's access to drones. The EU plans to ban the direct export of drone engines to Russia and restrict access to drone shipments through third countries such as Iran.

5. The EU will remove four channels from the air and all distribution platforms.



6. Further economic measures against the Russian energy and mining sectors, including a ban on the latest investment in the mining industry in Russia.