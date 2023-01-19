MEPs approve tribunal for Putin and Lukashenka

15:19 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The majority of MEPs voted for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate the crimes of the aggressor country Russia and Belarus, including their top leadership.



This was reported on the EP website on Thursday, January 19.



472 MEPs voted for this document, only 19 voted against, 33 politicians abstained.

"Parliament says the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpen and many other Ukrainian cities testify to the brutality of the war and underline the importance of coordinated international action to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international law.. MEPs call on the EU, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, to seek the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the political and military leadership of Russia and its allies.



MEPs argue that the creation of the tribunal will fill a vacuum in international criminal justice and complement the investigative efforts of the International Criminal Court, as it currently cannot investigate the crime of aggression when it concerns Ukraine.



While noting that the exact terms and composition of the special tribunal have yet to be determined, MEPs emphasize that it should have jurisdiction to investigate not only the actions of Vladimir Putin and the political and military leadership of Russia, but also Alexander Lukashenko and his henchmen in Belarus.



They also stress that the EU's preparatory work for the establishment of a special tribunal should start immediately and should focus on setting up mechanisms for the court in cooperation with Ukraine.. Ukrainian and international authorities should be supported in providing evidence to be used in the future.