This year is decisive: Zelensky appealed to the Lithuanian Seimas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke during the solemn meeting of the Seimas of Lithuania on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Freedom and the ceremony of presenting the Freedom Prize of the Republic of Lithuania.
This was reported by the press service of the head of state.
The Seimas awarded the 2022 Freedom Prize to Zelensky as the leader of Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom and independence.
According to him, Lithuania "was and remains one of the most sincere defenders of freedom."
He said that now urgent decisions are needed by the entire anti-war coalition.. New defense solutions that will allow Ukrainian soldiers to push back the Russian army from their land. And this applies primarily to modern tanks and effective artillery. We also need new sanctions solutions that will maintain constant and insurmountable pressure on the aggressor state and on all economic entities that ensure the continuation of aggression.
