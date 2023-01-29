This is a war with a huge enemy - Gaidai does not rule out a new Russian offensive

A new large offensive by Russian troops in the Luhansk region is not excluded. Since the enemy has enough manpower, with which he throws positions and gradually moves forward. This was stated by the head of the Luhansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai on the air of the telethon.

"Anything is possible, because this is a war with a huge enemy. Still, 140 million is a powerful reserve in reserve. Yes, these are unprofessional soldiers, but there are still a lot of them. By far the biggest problem is that there are so many of them.. The enemy does not have such a bright tactic or strategy. They simply fill up our positions with bodies and so little by little they move forward," Gaidai said.

At the same time, he noted that in the Luhansk region, although the situation is difficult, it is completely controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"And if from the side of the Donetsk region, in Belogorovka, our defenders are firmly holding on to positions, then step by step the Ukrainian military are making progress in the Svatovsko-Kremensky direction," Gaidai added.

Recall that earlier the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that the Russians could resume the offensive in order to return the territories previously occupied by the enemy in the Lugansk region under control.