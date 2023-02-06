Estonian Prime Minister took part in the manufacture of trench candles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:43 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja-Kallas took part in making trench candles for Ukrainian defenders.
She wrote about it on Twitter.
"Russia's war against Ukraine is a war against democracy and freedom. Everywhere in Estonia, people are doing their best to support Ukraine. I visited the Naiskodukaitse, who get together over the weekend to make trench candles for Ukrainian soldiers. Everyone can help Ukraine win," Kallas wrote.
