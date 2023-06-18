Estonia demands punishment for crimes against Ukraine: parliament decision

11:12 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian Parliament approved a statement demanding that those who planned and committed crimes against Ukraine be held accountable, the Riigikogu said in a resolution.



The decision of the Estonian government "On bringing to justice for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine" contains a proposal to establish an international tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations.



Members of the Estonian Parliament note that Russia's war against Ukraine is the most brutal act of aggression in Europe since the end of World War II. Therefore, an appropriate legal response is required.



The creation and maintenance of such an international specialized tribunal dealing with the crimes of Russia in Ukraine is becoming a priority of the country's foreign policy.



The statement of the Riigikogu calls for raising the issue of establishing a special international tribunal under the auspices of the UN General Assembly in all bilateral meetings with other governments, as well as in all international organizations in which Estonia is a member, and in all international forums.



Estonian deputies also intend to strengthen cooperation with the Ukrainian government in investigating Russian crimes and bringing those responsible to justice.



Earlier, Estonian President Alan Karis said that crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes committed by the Russian invaders in Ukraine cannot go unpunished, and therefore there should be a place for the Russian leadership - behind bars.