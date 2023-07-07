Estonia believes that it will be difficult for Ukraine to join NATO at the summit in Vilnius

12:50 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Hanno Pevkur, Estonian Defense Minister, Ukraine's accession to NATO at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius could be a difficult task.



In an interview with Vikerraadio, Pevkur shared his opinion, according to ERR.

"Inviting Ukraine to join NATO can be difficult to achieve, especially in light of the ongoing war. We in Estonia insist that Ukraine receive a clear roadmap that NATO embassies develop and formulate on a daily basis. We hope that it will be ready for the summit in Vilnius. However, if this does not happen, the heads of state are likely to make the necessary adjustments on the spot," the Estonian Defense Minister said.

He also added that Estonia is proposing an increase in national defense spending for NATO member countries to more than two percent.