Estonia has developed a mechanism for the confiscation of Russian assets in the EU

19:04 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian government has decided on the principles of using the frozen assets of Russia as support for Ukraine.



This information is reported by the Estonian television channel ERR, referring to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Margus Tsahkna.



Estonia has become the first European country to develop a legal solution of this kind, notes ERR.

"The European Union is working to find a legal option, however, we have developed our own legal solution that allows us to confiscate Russia's frozen assets as compensation for the Ukrainian reconstruction, given Russia's status as an aggressor country," Minister Tsakhkna said.



According to the minister's statement, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon submit a draft amendment to the law for consideration by the government.



Tsakhkna did not disclose details of the new legal mechanism for the confiscation of Russian assets.