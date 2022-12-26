Estonia accepts new military aid package for Ukraine

12:29 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian government has decided to provide Ukraine with another military aid package, including drones, personal protective equipment and winter uniforms.



This was announced by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Baltic Times reports.

"Ukraine still needs our help and support in countering Russian aggression. Our assistance package this time responds to requests for assistance received from Ukraine, as well as bilateral agreements between the Defense Forces and the Defense League * with their partners in Ukraine," the minister said.. at a press conference in Tallinn.

The Estonian government decided to transfer aid on Thursday, December 22, Pevkur said.



In particular, Estonia will provide Ukraine with individual equipment, such as body armor, ballistic plates for body armor, field uniforms, including winter ones, and other clothing and accessories.. In addition, drones, weapon cleaning kits, an ambulance breathing apparatus and much more will be sent to Ukraine.

Defense League* - Estonian Defense League, volunteer paramilitary unit