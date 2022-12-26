Estonia accepts new military aid package for Ukraine

The Estonian government has decided to provide Ukraine with another military aid package, including drones, personal protective equipment and winter uniforms.
This was announced by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Baltic Times reports.
The Estonian government decided to transfer aid on Thursday, December 22, Pevkur said.
In particular, Estonia will provide Ukraine with individual equipment, such as body armor, ballistic plates for body armor, field uniforms, including winter ones, and other clothing and accessories.. In addition, drones, weapon cleaning kits, an ambulance breathing apparatus and much more will be sent to Ukraine.
Defense League* - Estonian Defense League, volunteer paramilitary unit
