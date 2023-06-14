Estonia denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - PM

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that NATO countries have not discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine, ERR reports.
Kallas noted that all states provide assistance to Ukraine, but none of them expressed their intention to intervene in the conflict and send their military to this war.
Earlier, former Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said that as part of discussions about future security guarantees for Ukraine, individual NATO members may consider deploying their troops on Ukrainian territory.
However, the Estonian Prime Minister's statement confirms that there are no plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine yet.
