Estonia sent more than 330,000 euros worth of mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine

15:06 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia sent to Ukraine equipment for demining ammunition left by the Russian troops in the de-occupied territories in the amount of more than 330 thousand euros.

This is reported by the national broadcaster ERR.



These are three mini-excavators with trailers, four remote demining vehicles and one chemical detector.. The equipment was financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its cost is 337,216 euros.



The equipment was provided by the rescue department of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs in response to an international request from Kyiv.



Estonian experts who visited Ukraine taught Ukrainians how to use the equipment they received, ERR notes.



Assistance in demining is needed both to prevent human casualties and to restart the Ukrainian economy, explained Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets. He also visited Ukraine in mid-December.

"Ten thousand square kilometers make up a dangerous zone where both agriculture and forestry have stopped. But the matter is not limited to this - important infrastructure facilities, such as power plants, have also been mined," Laenemets said.

According to him, demining Ukraine could take years, if not dozens.



Earlier, the Demining Center of the Rescue Department sent to Ukraine equipment for detecting radiation, explosive suits, anti-fragmentation vests, helmets, first aid supplies and other equipment necessary for demining.



In addition, Estonian rescuers sent tents, sleeping bags, outdoor beds, tent heating systems, and diesel generators to their Ukrainian colleagues.



Estonia's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is 23.1 million euros. Of these, public sector support is 4.1 million euros.