Estonia assists Ukraine in overcoming the destruction at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

19:13 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with significant assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russia's undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced the dispatch of a new extensive set of specialized equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits and life jackets.
 
“We are facing daily evidence of the massive damage that was caused by the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam by Russia. We must all continue to help mitigate the consequences of this environmental disaster. Estonia is sending Ukraine a new large package of specialized equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits and life jackets," the Prime Minister wrote on her Twitter account.