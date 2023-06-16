Estonia assists Ukraine in overcoming the destruction at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

Estonia will provide Ukraine with significant assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russia's undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced the dispatch of a new extensive set of specialized equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits and life jackets.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced the dispatch of a new extensive set of specialized equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits and life jackets.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments