Estonia and Luxembourg supported the Ukrainian initiative to create an "IT coalition"

07:41 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia and Luxembourg expressed support for the Ukrainian initiative to form an "IT coalition" within Ramstein, Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said.



According to Reznikov, this is "at the stage of conception", but the defense ministers of the two countries have confirmed that they will develop the project and invite other partners to join.



The minister added that countries that, for certain reasons, cannot provide weapons will be able to join this initiative to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in the field of IT and cybersecurity.