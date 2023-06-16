Estonia ready to provide arms and hospital for Ukraine

18:58 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia is ready to provide weapons and a hospital for Ukraine, depending on the success of military operations and needs.



Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur shared this information in an interview with ERR.



According to the minister, the allies have already supplied the necessary weapons for the counteroffensive..



In the near future, Ukraine will receive another field hospital from Estonia. Plans for the future will be discussed at the next meeting in the Ramstein format.



The Minister also noted that air defense systems are a top priority, but training is also an important element of assistance..



Estonia has already provided assistance in the field of medicine and sniper training, and will continue to support Ukraine in these areas.