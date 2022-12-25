If Ukraine loses, rockets will fall on European cities - how to prevent this

16:29 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of Russian aggression against civilian infrastructure, many citizens of Ukraine do not have access to electricity and heating, not to mention the luxury of a peaceful life.



The last days of November are known to many in modern society as a period of sales. This happened this year too: the streets of European cities were filled with light and citizens who ran to buy cheaper. Everything seems to be familiar, as in the good old days, but not for everyone ... Ukrainian people and cities do not have access to such luxury as a peaceful life or electricity. This is the result of massive missile strikes inflicted by Russian troops on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in October-November 2022.



Just two weeks later, from November 15 to 23, Russian terrorists fired 397 missiles and several hundred Iranian kamikaze drones at Ukrainian infrastructure. A direct consequence of the attacks was the blackout of the entire country, so people were forced to live for several days without electricity, water and heating, and the temperature in many regions of Ukraine dropped below zero.



Russia is threatening to continue massive rocket attacks and will certainly continue to do so until Ukraine's resistance is broken if not stopped. If Western countries do not take action, Europe will face a huge migration crisis, when tens of millions of Ukrainians will be forced to leave their homes. Will the European Union be able to cope with such a challenge?



During the latest missile strikes, one of the Russian-made missiles fell in Poland, killing two people, in addition, the territory of neighboring Moldova was de-energized along with Ukrainian cities. This indicates that it is becoming harder every day to keep the war within Ukrainian borders. With their indecision, Western countries are calling war on the territory of the European Union. In practice, if Ukraine loses, rockets will start falling on European cities. Russian propagandists constantly talk about this in their programs.



What can Western countries do to stop Russia? There are several steps that can ensure a Ukrainian victory and save lives along with energy infrastructure. The first critical step is to provide the Ukrainian army with long-range offensive weapons, such as long-range missiles.. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and especially after terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, military installations inside Russia became legitimate targets for the Ukrainian army. Providing Ukraine with long-range missiles will create parity with the enemy and allow the destruction of missile-producing factories and missile storage facilities. This action will eliminate the very root of missile attacks. One example of a long-range missile is the AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missile or equivalent.



The next step to support Ukraine is to strengthen the air defense system. Western countries have supplied Ukraine with a number of air defense systems, a vital addition to its air defense capabilities. Ukrainians are grateful for this, but this help is not enough. The systems supplied by the allies are short and medium range air defense systems. At the same time, the Ukrainian military needs long-range air defense systems, such as Patriot, to improve the effectiveness of protection against massive missile attacks.



To survive in the war, Ukraine also needs financial support. The country has lost a large amount of production capacity, its economy and critical infrastructure. The Russian missile attack on November 15 alone caused direct damage to the Ukrainian economy from 0.5 to 1 billion dollars. Western countries support the economy of our country at this stage, and this assistance should continue until the complete victory of Ukraine.



Since the beginning of the war, countries have been reluctant to provide Ukraine with arms to the West. But all the doubts of experts and politicians debunk the reality

The Ukrainian army withstood all forecasts

The Ukrainian army has mastered weapons from different parts of the world and shows results better than NATO armies

The Ukrainian army wisely uses the resources provided, reaching the maximum with what is.

Many thanks to everyone who supports Ukraine in the military sphere. However, the course of the war is constantly changing, and now Ukraine needs the aforementioned weapons more.. Doubts and delays in providing the necessary equipment increase the cost of the war and the suffering of Ukrainians.



While Europe complains about rising energy prices and inflation, Ukrainians pay a high price for freedom with their blood, going through the horror of war. We must remember this every day and remember the three steps that will bring peace to Europe

Long range missiles for Ukraine



Long-range air defense systems for Ukraine



Financial support for Ukraine.

It is worth noting that Ukraine does not ask for handouts - it protects Europe.

If the Western countries want to have such a disaster tomorrow - ignore the calls of the Ukrainians and get ready for the bombing and the cold!