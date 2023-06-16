Another confirmation of the involvement of the Russian Federation in the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, - GUR

07:15 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The collection of evidence of the criminal undermining of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian troops continues. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) on its YouTube channel, another confirmation of the crime of the Russians was an intercepted telephone conversation between one of the invaders and his wife. In particular, the soldier said that even before the dam was blown up, they carried out the evacuation of the military and took out weapons.

The invader during the conversation spoke about the flooding of positions after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. He also admitted that they were taking boats from the local population.

"Another confirmation of the intentional undermining of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the invaders is contained in the intercepted telephone conversation of the rashist, who at the time of the attack was in southern Ukraine, with his wife," the GUR said.

The occupant said that he took part in the evacuation of the military and weapons, but they did not provide any assistance to the local population.

According to him, the rapid rise in water was a surprise, because they were warned in advance that there would not seem to be a big flood.

"In general, they said that the water would not rise much. Therefore, we did not collect things. Then, how hard it pressed, quickly save everything," the Russian military added.

Recall that on the night of Wednesday, June 6, the invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. In the Kherson region, a number of settlements are completely or partially flooded.