Another $190 million: Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine

17:51 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Danish government has announced a new military assistance package for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the amount of 1.3 billion Danish kroner (about $190 million).



This was reported by the press service of the government of the kingdom.

"The government has prepared a donation of 1.3 billion DKK. The package includes, in particular, missiles for air defense and funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition to support the Ukrainian liberation struggle.

In particular, the purchase of 155-mm artillery ammunition, the request for which was placed by Ukraine, will take 44 million dollars.

"It is essential that we continue to support Ukraine. This is a large and important donation, which we, among other things, made on the basis of the wishes and needs of Ukraine. We must support Ukraine's defense struggle against the invading Russian troops," Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Foreign Minister Lars Lökke Rasmussen added that Ukraine's need for support remains high.