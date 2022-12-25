EU freezes Russian assets for 20 billion euros - European Commission

09:45 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has imposed sanctions against 1236 individuals and 115 legal entities of Russia, while the total value of Russian assets frozen by the EU reaches 20 billion euros.



This was reported on the website of the European Commission.

"In response to Russian President Putin's unprecedented and unprovoked military attack on Ukraine, the EU has imposed a comprehensive and credible package of restrictive sanctions aimed at undermining the Kremlin's ability to finance the war, imposing clear economic and political costs on the Russian political elite responsible for the invasion, and reducing it economic base, " the statement said.

The European Commission noted that these measures are "smart and targeted", and are directed against the "sore spots" of Russia with maximum influence on the Russian political elite, and are also well coordinated with EU allies.



Among the sanctions imposed by the European Union are an entry ban for Russian politicians, oligarchs, military and propagandists who support the war, a freeze on their assets, and a ban on providing funds. Similar restrictions have been placed on

Russian legal entities.