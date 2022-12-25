EU freezes Russian assets for 20 billion euros - European Commission

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has imposed sanctions against 1236 individuals and 115 legal entities of Russia, while the total value of Russian assets frozen by the EU reaches 20 billion euros.
This was reported on the website of the European Commission.
This was reported on the website of the European Commission.
The European Commission noted that these measures are "smart and targeted", and are directed against the "sore spots" of Russia with maximum influence on the Russian political elite, and are also well coordinated with EU allies.
Among the sanctions imposed by the European Union are an entry ban for Russian politicians, oligarchs, military and propagandists who support the war, a freeze on their assets, and a ban on providing funds. Similar restrictions have been placed on
Russian legal entities.
🔴 Sanctions are essential to preventing Russia's ability to wage war.
Russia's imports and exports are down by 20.8% and 12.3% respectively.
€20 billion in Russian assets are frozen in the EU. In addition, the EU stopped the broadcasting and distribution of the channels russia Today, RTR Planet, Russia 24 and others in the EU.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments