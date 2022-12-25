EU tries to agree gas price cap - Reuters

07:39 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The countries of the European Union on Tuesday, December 6, considered the latest proposal for a lower gas price cap of 220 euros. It comes a week before a meeting at which the bloc hopes to resolve an issue that has deeply divided the EU's 27 member states, Reuters writes.



Several states, including Germany, opposed the idea of any restriction. They said it could complicate deliveries. At the same time, Belgium, Italy and Poland call it protecting consumers and economies from high energy prices.



According to Reuters, late last night, the Czech presidency of the EU put forward a compromise. According to him, it is proposed to introduce restrictions if prices exceed 220 euros per megawatt-hour for five days on a monthly contract at a TTF hub in the Netherlands.



The TTF price, which serves as the European benchmark, also needs to be €35 above the base liquefied natural gas (LNG) price, based on multiple available LNG price estimates, in order for the caps to take effect.



The new Czech compromise is below the 275 EUR/MWh proposed by the European Commission on 22 November.



Some EU diplomats, on condition of anonymity, said that the positions of the countries have not changed.. They suggest that another meeting on December 19 may be needed after ministerial talks next Tuesday.



EU diplomats will discuss the latest draft proposal on Wednesday to try to move closer to an agreement, the agency said.



Member countries dissatisfied with the EU proposal also put forward their proposals, Reuters writes.. The Netherlands has proposed a price cap only for government-backed gas purchases, while countries including Belgium and Poland are proposing to wave the caps.



On December 6, the TTF price was around 134 euros, down from a peak of 340 euros in August.