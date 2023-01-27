EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

16:41 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Council of the European Union today, January 27, decided to extend for six months, until July 31, 2023, restrictive measures aimed at specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation.



This is stated in a release on the official website of the European Council.

"These sanctions were first introduced in 2014 in response to Russian actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.. They have been significantly expanded since February 2022 due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that, as of today, the sanctions include restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.



In addition, they cover a ban on the import or shipping of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of broadcasts and licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation media outlets.



The EU Council also recalled that in addition to economic sanctions, the EU introduced various types of measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions against Ukraine, in particular individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a wide range of individuals and legal entities, as well as diplomatic measures .