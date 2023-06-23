The EU adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

14:39 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has adopted 11 packages of economic and individual sanctions aimed at strengthening existing EU restrictions and stopping their circumvention.



This is stated in the message on the website of the Council of the EU.



European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said EU sanctions are already costing the Russian economy and the Kremlin's ability to finance its aggression.

"Today's package increases our pressure on Russia and Putin's war machine. By cutting off detour routes, we will maximize the pressure on Russia, further depriving it of the resources it desperately needs to continue its criminal war against Ukraine," he said.

Fight against sanctions circumvention

To combat sanctions circumvention, the EU strengthens bilateral and multilateral cooperation with third countries and technical assistance. In situations where cooperation fails to achieve a result, the EU will take "prompt, proportionate and targeted action", which is aimed solely at depriving the Russian Federation of the resources to enable it to continue the war against Ukraine "in the form of appropriate individual measures in response to the participation of operators third countries in circumvention of sanctions.



As a last resort to counter circumvention of sanctions, the EU may restrict the sale, supply, transfer or export of goods and technologies that are already prohibited from being imported into Russia, in particular those that can be used to wage war, to third countries that are subject to "permanent and particularly high" risk of being used to circumvent sanctions.



Transit ban

To minimize the risk of sanctions circumvention, the EU banned the transit through Russia of more goods and technologies that can be used for military needs, aviation or space industry and aviation and rocket fuel for goods exported from the EU to third countries.



Import-export control and restriction

The Council of the EU added 87 more companies to the list of entities that directly support the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, it will be possible to pump oil from Kazakhstan or other third countries along this route.



Personal sanctions

Personal sanctions are also being introduced against a number of individuals and legal entities.



The relevant acts will be published in the Official Journal of the EU.