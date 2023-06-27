EU Discusses Russia's Future: Scenarios and Possible Disintegration

15:51 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

There has been a long discussion in the European Union about the possible actions of the European community and member states in various scenarios for the development of events in Russia, including even the possibility of the collapse of the Russian Federation.



Such a statement was made by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, during his speech. The diplomat noted that the European Union did not remain a passive observer, but actively engaged in an intensive dialogue, including contacts with the Ukrainian leadership, in connection with the recent attempted rebellion by the Wagner Private Military Company in Russia.



In this regard, he recalled the decision of the EU Council to increase the upper limit of financing of the European Peace Fund by 3.5 billion euros, which provides for compensation to countries that transferred weapons to Ukraine.

"This is not just an observation, it is a confirmation of the readiness of the European Union and its ministers (member states) to act". He also said that the European Union is actively discussing various scenarios for the development of events in Russia, including the possibility of its collapse," Chentsov said.