EU prepares to impose sanctions against oligarchs and Moldovan MP

10:52 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of the sanctions measures aimed at curbing the destabilization of the situation in Moldova, the European Union is preparing to introduce restrictive measures against fugitive oligarchs Vladimir Plahotniuc and Ilan Shor, as well as a high-ranking deputy of the Shor Party, Marina Tauber.



Information about this is reported by the publication Europa Liberă. On May 22, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presented a list of individuals against whom sanctions could be applied in connection with their destabilizing activities in Moldova.



There are five people on the list.. In addition to the aforementioned Plahotniuc, Shor and Tauber, restrictions will also be imposed on the former deputy head of the General Inspectorate of Police, Georgy Kavkalyuk, who is currently wanted inside the country, and Russian businessman Igor Chaika.



It is reported that consideration of this proposal began on May 23, and the coordination of measures will take place at the level of ambassadors, which usually takes several days.



Shor, Plahotniuc and Chaika, a Russian businessman known for his ties to former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, have already been sanctioned by the United States and Britain for their actions that harm the Republic of Moldova. Tauber and Kavkalyuk are included in the sanctions list for the first time.



Marina Tauber, who served as vice president of the Shor party, was the organizer of many anti-government protests that started in September 2022 at the initiative of her party.



Currently, the Moldovan prosecutor's office is investigating Tauber in the case of illegal financing of the party. Tauber is the only person on the list who is on the territory of Moldova.



Kavkalyuk, the former interim head of the Main Police Inspectorate, fled the country in 2021 and is believed to be in London.



The sanctions proposal states that the former police officer turned politician and leader of the We Build Europe at Home party was involved with Shor in organizing violent protests in Chisinau in October 2022..



Igor Chaika is the only non-Moldovan person on the list of the European Union. According to the sanctions proposal, he played the role of a financial intermediary with ties to Russia.