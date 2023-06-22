Yermak held a meeting with the ambassadors of the EU, the G7 and a number of countries

14:21 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Andriy Yermak met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, the European Union, as well as Brazil, Denmark, India, China, South Africa and Turkey.



Ermak announced this in a telegram.

"We discussed further steps in the context of implementing Ukraine's initiatives to restore a sustainable and just world based on respect for the UN Charter and international law," he said.

The head of the OPU informed the diplomats about the results of Ukraine's interaction with a wide range of foreign partners in the implementation of the president's "peace formula".