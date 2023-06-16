Erdogan and Zelensky discussed the explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation with the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station during a telephone conversation.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine in Telegram. As noted in the office of the Turkish President, Erdogan proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate the disaster.
According to TRT Haber with reference to the communications service of the Turkish leader, Erdogan proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
Erdogan also expressed the opinion that the method of negotiations could be applied, as in the case of the "grain corridor". According to him, "Türkiye is ready to do everything possible in this matter."
The Turkish President also stressed that "humanitarian losses will not be prevented daily as long as conflicts continue.". Therefore, according to him, the idea of returning to negotiations should prevail, the newspaper writes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments