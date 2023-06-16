Erdogan and Zelensky discussed the explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

16:23 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation with the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station during a telephone conversation.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine in Telegram. As noted in the office of the Turkish President, Erdogan proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate the disaster.

"He spoke about the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya HPP, in particular about the risks for the Zaporizhzhya NPP. He handed over a list of urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the disaster. Turkey's voice is important when it comes to the withdrawal of occupying forces from Ukrainian territory. And also about the return of our illegally imprisoned, including Crimean Tatars, and the continuation and expansion of the grain initiative," Zelensky stressed.

According to TRT Haber with reference to the communications service of the Turkish leader, Erdogan proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

"President Erdogan said that a commission with the participation of warring experts from the parties of the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, could be created to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in detail," the statement said.

Erdogan also expressed the opinion that the method of negotiations could be applied, as in the case of the "grain corridor". According to him, "Türkiye is ready to do everything possible in this matter."



The Turkish President also stressed that "humanitarian losses will not be prevented daily as long as conflicts continue.". Therefore, according to him, the idea of returning to negotiations should prevail, the newspaper writes.