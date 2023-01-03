Energoatom begins overhaul at one of the NPP power units

18:23 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Energoatom puts one of the power units of the nuclear power plant into scheduled overhaul. This is stated in the message of the company.

"Today, January 3, 2023, one of the power units of SE NAEK Energoatom is put into scheduled overhaul, which is carried out every four years, to ensure nuclear and radiation safety under the terms of the license," the statement said.

It is noted that during the repair, the reactor core is completely unloaded, the integrity of the reactor vessel is monitored by an automatic manipulator, preventive maintenance of equipment, removal of spent and loading of fresh nuclear fuel.



As stated in Energoatom, in the near future, eight power units of nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Ukraine will operate in the energy system of Ukraine.



The company reminded that all six power units of the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP were stopped, their inclusion is blocked by the occupiers. ZNPP continues to consume electricity for its own needs from the energy system of Ukraine.