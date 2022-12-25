Energy "Ramstein": Ukraine attracted about $1 billion

18:19 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the energy "Ramstein" held in Paris, Ukraine attracted about a billion dollars to get through the winter.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

"Ukraine attracted following the results of the international conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian people". Of these, half are grant funds.. The second half is goods, work, loans, most of which we will receive this year," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the prime minister, the main result of the day is quite concrete assistance to Ukraine so that the country will get through this winter with the least losses.

"We have created an effective and efficient platform of solidarity with Ukraine. It will summarize information about our needs and provide a mechanism for an instant response from our partners," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, the conference participants initiated a program to replace 50 million old lamps with new LED lamps.