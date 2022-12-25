Energy "Ramstein": Shmygal and Grossi discussed the demilitarization of ZNPP

14:22 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 13, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal and IAEA head Rafael Grossi discussed ways to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhya NPP in Paris, where the Rammstein energy project began today.

“We discussed the steps necessary for the demilitarization of the Zaporozhye NPP. He stressed that it is necessary to stop Russia’s illegal actions against the Ukrainian plant as soon as possible,” Shmihal said.

The demilitarization of the Zaporozhye NPP is point #1 of President Zelensky's "peace plan", Shmyhal added. According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the IAEA mission will record shelling at the ZNPP.



Rafael Grossi said that in the near future the IAEA will send technical permanent missions to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Independent experts of the organization will work at the Zaporozhye, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, South Ukrainian, as well as at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"This will significantly increase the technical and technological safety. in order to secure the stations and record all possible attempts by external influences, in particular, shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmyhal said.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced talks on the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the ZNPP.

"We managed to protect Chernobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporozhye. The coming weeks will be decisive," he said, reports France 24.

Energy "Ramstein" in Paris

On December 13, Paris hosts the International Conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian people", or energy "Ramstein". This is the first meeting in such a format, the mechanism follows the example of "Rammstein" - this is the name of the meetings of the allied countries to provide military support to Ukraine.



The goal is to create a coordinating mechanism for the energy recovery of Ukraine after Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.



Co-organizers - French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal and Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov lead

Ukrainian delegation. Also present at the summit is First Lady Elena Zelenskaya.

The Rammstein energy summit is designed to help the Ukrainian people "survive this winter," Macron said. According to him, at the request of President Zelensky, representatives of many countries will gather at the Ramstein table, some of which "sometimes had a distant role and were not at the center of support and assistance" to Ukraine. They will discuss the provision of generators, assistance in the repair of infrastructure facilities and lighting.