Kislytsya's emotional appeal to the members of the UN Security Council after the strike on the Dnieper

08:09 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhiy Kyslitsa emotionally appealed to the members of the UN Security Council after the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro. On Saturday, January 14, he posted his appeal on his Twitter page.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslitsa addressed his colleagues who consider it appropriate to maintain relations with the Russian Federation.

"What is it like to be next to a butcher in the ward? Do you feel warm and sticky blood when you shake his hand? The next time you shake his hand, think about the civilians killed by Russian missiles in the Dnieper! Think about it when the rippers they talk about the Russian church that blessed the Russian army," Kislitsa wrote.

In the post, he also added an image with portraits of 15 members of the UN Security Council, where the photo of the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, Nebenzi, seems to be covered in blood.

As Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said earlier, the house was attacked by an X-22 missile, which is designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea and can be equipped with a nuclear weapon.