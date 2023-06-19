Olena Zelenska met with the Dukes in Israel during her visit

12:09 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The wife of the President of Ukraine, Elena Zelenska, began her visit to Israel with a meeting with the presidential couple - Yitzhak and Michal Herzog.



The wife of the President, Ms. Michal Herzog, received the wife of the President of Ukraine, Ms. Olena Zelenska, this morning in Tel Aviv for breakfast at the beginning of their joint working day, which will focus on humanitarian issues and with an emphasis on the issue of post-traumatic treatment of children and youth.



President Yitzhak Herzog joined the breakfast as a tribute to the joint efforts to alleviate the suffering of children in war and to the common humanitarian effort.