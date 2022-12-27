13:57 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The investigation established that on the instructions of the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovich, on the night of November 29-30, 2013, the head of the main department of the metropolitan police gave the order to forcibly disperse a peaceful protest action - "Student Maidan" in the center of Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"An indictment against the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was sent to the court for organizing the dispersal of the "student Maidan". Because of his instructions, on the night of November 29-30, 2013, the head of the main department of the metropolitan police gave the order to forcibly disperse a peaceful protest action - student Maidan "Kyiv. The actions of the accused are qualified by. 3 Article 27, Article 340, h. 3 Article 27, Part 2 Article. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBI said in a statement.

The Bureau also reported that Vladimir Sivkovich is a former employee of the KGB of the USSR.

"On the instructions of his curators, he went to work in the state authorities of Ukraine. Over time, Volodymyr Sivkovich became Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and received the military rank of Major General of the Reserve by the Independence Day of Ukraine in 2013. Three months later, with his direct participation, the organization of the beating of participants in one from the first protests of youth for the European integration course of our state. Currently, he is one of the heads of the anti-Ukrainian movement created by the special services of the Russian Federation," the Bureau added.

The investigating judge took a measure of restraint against Sivkovich in the form of detention. Now Sivkovich has disappeared and is hiding in the Russian Federation.